Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,022,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,484,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

