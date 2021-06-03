Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Wabash National worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after buying an additional 617,491 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Wabash National by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $3,971,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WNC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.39 million, a PE ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.