Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 156,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.32.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

