Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $314.58 million, a PE ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 2.63. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $196,094.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,455 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

