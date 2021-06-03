Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Up 24.7% in May

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 165,300 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centogene by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNTG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

