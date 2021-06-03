Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVE. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.95.

CVE stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

