Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 321,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,418 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,881,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $76.35 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81.

