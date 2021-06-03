C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases £118,306.32 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider David Forde purchased 48,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £118,306.32 ($154,567.96).

LON:CCR opened at GBX 249.60 ($3.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. C&C Group plc has a one year low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £777.76 million and a PE ratio of -8.61.

Several research firms recently commented on CCR. Shore Capital cut C&C Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded C&C Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

