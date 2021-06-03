CBRE Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 35,398 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,314% compared to the average volume of 802 call options.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,136,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

NYSE CBRE opened at $90.01 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

