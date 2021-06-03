Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Position Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 301.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

CBOE stock opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

