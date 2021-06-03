Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $82.46 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00040401 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045935 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,670,361,980 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,861,726 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

