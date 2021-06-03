Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.74

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 753741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

