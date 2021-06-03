CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

LOTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LOTZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,339. The stock has a market cap of $584.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.08. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

