CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in May

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the April 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CapitaLand in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLLDY opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CapitaLand has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.97.
About CapitaLand
CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.
