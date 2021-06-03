Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.73. The company had a trading volume of 282,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,376. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$26.13 and a 1 year high of C$40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.36.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

