Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.93

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.93 and last traded at $165.34, with a volume of 20158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,340 shares of company stock worth $16,067,988. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

