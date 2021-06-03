Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend by 137.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $453.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

