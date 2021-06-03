Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

CGEMY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.776 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

