Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Upgraded by Eight Capital to Neutral

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$29.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$34.50. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WEED. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.33.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$18.44 and a one year high of C$71.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

