Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at Cowen

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price decreased by Cowen from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WEED. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of C$11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.07. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$18.44 and a 12 month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

