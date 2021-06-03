Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading 3.2% Higher

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.41. 63,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,600,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after buying an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

