Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Cut to D at TheStreet

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 55.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

