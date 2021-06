Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 26,005 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.35 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 5 Cañariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

