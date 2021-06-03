Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 66,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,746,463 shares.The stock last traded at $36.13 and had previously closed at $34.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -223.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

