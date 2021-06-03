Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $54,394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $24,229,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $17,299,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5,073.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 497,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after purchasing an additional 423,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

