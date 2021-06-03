Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Nomad Royalty stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,607. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 270.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$9.30 and a 1-year high of C$18.90.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.