Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TSE CF traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.88. The company had a trading volume of 505,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,732. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$5.28 and a 52 week high of C$14.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

