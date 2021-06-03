Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $178.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $203.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.34.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.