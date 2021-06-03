Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.42. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $117.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

