Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,938 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $115.41 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.12. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.