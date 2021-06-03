Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,626 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPYX opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $104.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.