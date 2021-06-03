Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,994 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 162.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPO. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $62.12 on Thursday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09.

