Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 5,500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

