Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 196.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 119,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

