Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 26.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

