Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,211 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $63,585,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $239.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.56.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.