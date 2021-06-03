Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HEXO were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at $260,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEXO alerts:

NYSE:HEXO opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.11. HEXO Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HEXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.