Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 3,722 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 42.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $184.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.25. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.60%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,012. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.