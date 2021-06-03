Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.61

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 2091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 2.15.
In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.
Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.