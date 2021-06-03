Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.61

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 2091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

