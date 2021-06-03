C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $8.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 180,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,039. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $11,558,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

