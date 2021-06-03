Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $353.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have risen and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its strategic endeavors including Burlington 2.0 off-price initiative. Via this strategy, the company focuses on three aspects, marketing, merchandising, and store prototype. We note that the company’s solid first-quarter fiscal 2021 results were primarily driven by the successful execution of the Burlington 2.0 initiative. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Margins were also impressive in the quarter under review. Also, its store-expansion strategies including the latest store prototypes appear encouraging. Following the stellar first-quarter results, the company raised its internal baseline comp sales guidance to positive 10% for fiscal second quarter.”

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

NYSE:BURL opened at $307.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.95. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

