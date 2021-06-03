Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BURBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.35. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

