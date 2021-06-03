Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BURBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

