BTIG Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

