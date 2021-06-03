Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bruker worth $27,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after acquiring an additional 465,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bruker by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,044,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

