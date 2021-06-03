BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.75-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOOO. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.48.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.