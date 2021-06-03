Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 16,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,570,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

BKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

