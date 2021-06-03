Brokers Offer Predictions for Prothena Co. plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prothena in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.88). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2024 earnings at ($4.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $14,252,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

