Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $12.82

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 136,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,228. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

