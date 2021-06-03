Brokerages Set IWG plc (LON:IWG) Price Target at GBX 314.71

IWG plc (LON:IWG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

Several research analysts have commented on IWG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of LON IWG opened at GBX 371.80 ($4.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 360.58. IWG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.51.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

